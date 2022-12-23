Family of Parian shooting victim cries for justice

All they ever wanted was to complete the 9-day Misa de Gallo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of the man who was killed by a stray bullet allegedly from two warring gangs on Thursday morning is cying for justice.

Anthony Corro and his family were on their way home after attending Misa de Gallo on December 22 when he was felled by a wayward bullet along Mabini Street in Barangay Parian, Cebu City.

According to Annie Rose, Anthony’s wife, their family would have wished to finish the nine days of Misa de Gallo, but this would no longer be possible after her husband was felled by a wayward bullet.

Anthony was only 34 years old, full of life and dreams for his young family.

The couple, with their two daughters ages 7 and 11, and some family members, have just attended a Dawn Mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and were on their way home when the shooting happened.

His wake now lies at a funeral home in Barangay Day-as, Cebu City. His burial is scheduled on December 26, 2022, a day after Christmas Day.

“Naglakaw mi. Nahibong lang mi nga naa nay nagpaboto sa luyo. Nagtuo mi nga ordinaryo lang to nga boto nga among nadungog. Paglingi na namo, mao to nalain na ako pamati. Paspas na among lakaw, pagkuan na namo didto na siya naigo, niingon na siyag agay, pagliko namo diha sa Yap (Yap-San Diego) Ancestral House…nakalakaw pa siya. Pagkakita nako nga naigo diay siya, pwerte na nakong siyagit,” she said.

“Ang kinamaguwangan naa sa luyo sa iya papa. Maygani ako mga anak, wala tawn nangaigo. Ang ilang papa g’yod intawn. Katong mga batan-on nga akong nakita sa CCTV naa ra jud diay sa among luyo. Duol ra jud diay sa amoa,” she added.

Annie Rose said she is determined to seek justice for her husband who she describes as a responsible father and partner.

She said they were able to bring Anthony to Cebu City Medical Center, but he could not be saved with the extent of the injury the bullet has made in his internal organs.

Her husband was declared dead around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

She said they have yet to see the suspects behind her husband’s killing, but she hopes that the other suspects who remained at large will be arrested and would eventually be brought to justice.

She also appealed to the police to hasten the investigation. /rcg

