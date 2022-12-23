73% of Filipinos expect a happy Christmas in 2022 — SWS survey

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos expecting a “happy” Christmas in 2022 has increased compared to the previous year, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Friday.

In its survey, just two days before December 25, SWS found that 73 percent of its respondents expect a happy Christmas this year, which is eight percent higher than the 65 percent recorded in 2021.

However, SWS noted that this is still below pre-pandemic levels, at 79 percent in 2019.

Meanwhile, only seven percent said they expect a sad Christmas, a percent less than the previous year’s. Nineteen percent, on the other hand, expect this year’s Christmas to be neither happy nor sad — which is three percent less than in 2021.

The survey also showed that more Filipinos think that Christmas this year is happier at 49 percent, while 28 percent said it is the same as before, both of which are better results than those in 2021 at 26 percent and 42 percent, respectively.

More Filipinos also said they would be attending in-person gatherings with family and friends (compared to 2021’s 46 percent); however, 84 percent — the same percentage recorded in 2021 — still expressed that they have no plans to travel to visit their relatives and friends this Christmas.

SWS then observed through the survey that the percentage of those who expect a happy Christmas is 80 percent among those who will be attending in-person gatherings and 73 percent among those who will be traveling to visit their family and friends, and those who will not be doing so.

The said survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults — 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao — and had a sampling error margin of ±2.5% for national percentages, and ±5.7% for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

