Six missing, 32,422 affected by rains due to shear line in Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Six have been recorded missing, while 32,422 other individuals were affected by consistent rain caused by the shear line in Eastern Visayas, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday.

According to NDRRMC’s latest progress report on Eastern Visayas, NDRRMC said five of the missing individuals were reported in Northern Samar, while the other missing case was recorded in Leyte.

Meanwhile, the 32,422 affected individuals, or 8,612 families, so far only represented Eastern Samar, of which only 42 people were recorded to be located inside evacuation centers.

Two houses were also “partially” destroyed in Eastern Samar, while two more were “totally” destroyed, said the NDRRMC.

Three areas in Eastern Samar are also currently flooded, with five maritime incidents also reported due to the gale warning raised by the shear line — four in Northern Samar and one in Leyte.

The rain caused by the shear line is expected to continue on Monday, said the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its latest weather forecast.

