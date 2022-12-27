Parricide, VAWC raps to be filed against Naga City cop who killed his wife inside police station

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Policemen in Naga City are set to file complaints for parricide and the violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act against a colleague, who allegedly killed his own wife inside their police station on Christmas Day.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said these charges may already be filed against Police Staff Sergeant Fernando Mata at the Naga City Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon, Dec. 27.

Separate administrative complaints will also be filed against the policeman soon, Sucalit added.

Fernando, who is assigned as a mobile patrol driver at the Naga City Police Station, is accused of killing his wife, Heronia, when she visited the police station on Christmas Day to lodge a formal complaint against him for allegedly beating her.

The suspect, who was drunk, barged into the police station’s Women and Children Protection Desk and fired shots at Heronia, which caused her immediate death.

In an earlier interview, Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of Naga City Police Station, said that they will also be filing a complaint for the violation of Republic Act 9262 or the VAWC Law against Fernando based on the claims of Heronia that she was a “battered wife.”

Admin Charges

In an interview on Tuesday, Sucalit said, there is a possibility that Fernando will be dismissed from the PNP. However, due process will have to be followed.

“With this case, ang pagpatay sa iyang asawa, dakong possibilidad gyud [nga ma dismiss siya]. We have witness, atoang imbestigador. Fortunately naa pod iyang 8 year-old daughter,” Sucalit said.

Heronia and Fernando have two young daughters.

The Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) will also initiate the filing of administrative case against Fernando especially since he used his service firearm in killing his wife. He also tested positive during the liquor test.

Sucalit said they continue to wait for the outcome of Fernando’s drug test.

“Sa pagkakaron, maconsider pa nato siya og police although we will be filing a case against sa atoang kauban. Ang armas nga nakuha nato, atoa pod gipaballistic for procedural matters,” Sucalit added.

Stress Management

With Fernando’z case, Sucalit is again reminding the other men in uniform to always seek assistance especially when they are under a lot of stress.

“This isolated case is a lesson learned that we need to really give further effort sa pagpahimangno sa kapulisan nga kung naay mga issues, dili mag hesitate nga muanhi sa ila COPS para pwede pa nato matabangan,” he said.

“Wala may problema nga dili masolbad…ang ato, let’s reflect sa purpose ani and dako gyud tabang ang prayers, malamdagan ta sa kung unsay sakto nga dapat buhatun,” Sucalit added.

