Parian gunfight: 2 shooters, 3 other suspects nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested five suspects including two of the four alleged shooters involved in the street gunfight between two gangs in the early morning of Dec. 22, in Barangay Parian, Cebu City.

Police Major Efren Diaz, Parian Police Station chief, said that with the arrest of some of the suspects, they found out that the shooting allegedly started due to jealousy over a woman.

“Sa investigation namo, suya-suya ra ni sa babaye ba. Diha na nagstart ang kaguluhan ng dalawang grupo,” Diaz said.

(In our investigation, this is just a fight over a woman. That is where the trouble of the two groups started.)

Diaz was referring to the street gunfight between allegedly the two groups called the “Amersan Fam” group and the “Markabahala” group.

The shootout between the two groups ended the life of a male passerby, who was hit by a stray bullet, while a female passerby was also wounded. A third victim, a policeman cleaning his car when another stray bullet pierced his arm.

Anthony Bolocon Corro, 34, a resident of Bonifacio Street in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City succumbed to gunshot wounds in his left lower back, which hit his kidney.

He was brought to Cebu City Medical Center but was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m. on the same day of the incident.

Another victim of a stray bullet, Police Executive Master Sergeant Vincent Villarin Aguanta who sustained a gunshot wound on his right shoulder is still admitted to a hospital.

The third victim, Donna Blair Saavedra Banzon who was hit on her left chin was already discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Police Major Diaz said that they had already arrested five of the suspects and rescued three minors, who were allegedly connected to the “Amersan” group.

CDN Digital is withholding the names of the minors.

Police Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, in a press conference on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, also identified the suspects as JR Jomao-as, 18, resident of Alcohol St., Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City; James Batarlo, 18, of Sitio Putat, Barangay Tejero in Cebu City; Anthony Revilleza also known as “Nino Barro”, 18, of A. Valle of Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City; Ronald Revilleza, 27, of Sitio Bukog, Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City; and April Boy Regala Turno, 19, of P. Del Rosario St., Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

Diaz said that two of the arrested suspects, Ronald and Anthony Revilleza of the Amersan Fam, were the alleged gunmen, from the same group, in the shooting incident, as identified by witnesses.

“Our investigation is still not yet done, and we are still conducting followup operations for those two gunmen (from the rival group) left nga gipangita pa namo (whom we are still looking for),” he added.

CDN Digital also tried to get the side of the five suspects currently detained at the Parian Police Station, but they refused to issue a statement.

Police said that they were readying charges of murder, frustrated murder, and alarm and scandal against the suspects.

RELATED STORIES

Policeman, 2 others wounded by stray bullets from gang gunfight in Parian’

Truck boy robbed, injured near Cebu pier while sleeping inside truck

San Remigio cops told: Get suspects in shooting of policeman, who was trying to stop a fight

Barili killing: Man shoots, hacks neighbor after drinking spree

Killing of man in Brgy. Tisa could be drug-related, says police

Bogo City police believe POIs in killing of Grade 10 female student have more cohorts

Grade 10 female student found dead, naked in Bogo City

PNP reminds public this Christmas season: If we can get around freely, criminals can too

PNP deploys more cops to secure

/dbs