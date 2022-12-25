Policeman kills ‘battered wife’ inside Naga City Police Station.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An active policeman of Naga City Police Station shot his wife, who was lodging a complaint inside the station’s Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of Naga City Police Station, identified the off-duty policeman as Police Staff Sergeant Fernando Mata, 35, a resident of Barangay Tuyan, Naga City. Mata works as a patrol car driver of the city station.

Mata’s wife, Heronia, was filing a Violence against Women (VAWC) complaint against her husband, Police Staff Sergeant Mata, when policeman arrived, pulled out his service firearm and shot his wife dead. The wife suffered several gunshot wounds on the different parts of her body, including her head.

She was immediately brought to a nearby hospital, but the attending physician declared her dead on arrival.

The WCPD personnel was not hurt from the shooting.

“Paspas kaayo ang panghitabo. Wala jod mapugngi ba. Tungod siguro sa iyang ka determinado (suspect),” Caadlawon said.

(It happened so fast. We could not stop him. Perhaps, it was because he (suspect) was determined to do it.)

Plaint against policeman not filed then

According to Caadlawon, years ago, Heronia also complained to the city police about the suspect physically abusing her. However, the complaint was not formally filed in the station after the couple agreed to have this settled amicably.

“Naa ni siyay complaint pero wa mafile. Karon nausban, nanapat ba, battered wife siya ba,” Caadlawon said.

(She has a complaint, but his was not filed. Now, she did it (file a complaint) again, about her husband hurting her physically, she is a ‘battered wife’.)

Fernando and Heronia have two young daughters.

Earlier this morning, the policeman allegedly hurt the victim following an altercation. That is why Heronia went to the police station and filed an affidavit at the WCPD office situated at the second floor of the station.

Unknowingly, the policeman arrived in the area and shot his wife several times.

The policeman was immediately arrested and is detained at the Naga City Police Station pending the filing of parricide and VAWC cases against him.

ALSO READ

Personal grudge, drugs eyed in Christmas Day killing in Cebu City

Parian gunfight: 2 shooters, 3 other suspects nabbed

Shooting incidents in Cebu City leave 2 men dead, another one wounded

Deadly duel over land in Toledo: Son hacks, kills father, wounds younger brother

Couple nabbed for alleged killing of student in Angeles City

/dbs