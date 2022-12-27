LPA hovers east of Mindanao; becoming a cyclone a possibility says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Mindanao on Tuesday afternoon is expected to bring rains over vast parts of Visayas and Mindanao in the coming hours, the state weather bureau said.

According to the 5 p.m. updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA was last seen 735 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

Pagasa is not discounting the possibility that the LPA will develop into a cyclone, saying that the agency will monitor updates regarding the weather disturbance.

“As of now, this low-pressure area would bring rains over Palawan, a huge part of Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, over Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and even here in Davao Region,” weather forecaster Rhea Torres said in Filipino.

“…We are not discounting the possibility that this would become a tropical cyclone and move northwestward, inch closer towards the Visayas and the Southern Luzon area. That is why we should continuously monitor updates regarding this low-pressure area,” she added.

Meanwhile, the shear line — or the convergence of two winds coming from different directions — is expected to bring rains across many parts of the country, particularly in flood-stricken Eastern Visayas and Mindanao.

In Luzon, cold weather is expected for several areas, especially the highlands, due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to range from 12 to 18 degrees Celsius in Baguio City; 18 to 22 degrees in Tuguegarao; 18 to 28 degrees in Laoag and Tagaytay; 23 to 29 degrees in Metro Manila; 23 to 28 degrees in Legazpi; and 26 to 29 degrees in Puerto Princesa.

Similarly, Visayas and Mindanao would have slightly lower temperatures due to the rains: Tacloban may have something between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius; 25 to 28 degrees for Iloilo and Cebu; 25 to 27 degrees for Cagayan de Oro; 24 to 31 degrees for Zamboanga; and 24 to 29 degrees in Davao.

Due to the shear line and the amihan, most of the country’s waters are under a gale warning, stretching from Luzon’s entire seaboard except that of Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Cavite, Batangas, and Bataan; down to Visayas’ seaboards; and waters north and east of Caraga.

Fisherfolk using small boats are discouraged from sailing in these areas due to rough sea conditions.

