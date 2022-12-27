DepEd-7 completes repair of 81 Odette-damaged public schools 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) said it has already completed the repair of 81 public schools that were damaged by Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

This was confirmed by Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, regional director of DepEd-7.

“We completed 81 from that QRF (Quick Response Fund) and ongoing is 803. So that’s for the learning facilities for learners,” Jimenez said.

Meanwhile, Jimenez said 144 temporary learning spaces (TLS) were also built by the agency after the onslaught of the typhoon.

The TLS was utilized as temporary classrooms so that teachers can still hold their classes while waiting for the completion of the repair of their damaged classrooms.

Aside from this, 95 new learning facilities were also built by the agency this year, while 16 were completed in their regular repair activities.

“So during the entire duration of the crisis, we are able to repair 2,516 and we already have new construction of 935,” he added.

Super typhoon Odette was one of the strongest that hit Cebu in recent years, causing damage on many structures, including school building.

