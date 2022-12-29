Police, city mull dialogue with restobars to prevent future melees

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The mauling incident in a restobar in Brgy. Kasambagan which involved a celebrity chef is not the first that took place here.

There have been similar instances reported in the city, in particular within the vicinities of restobars and other related establishments.

To prevent, if not minimize them from happening again, the police here want to hold a dialogue with stakeholders.

Police Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they plan to gather owners and managers of restobars and similar establishments this Friday, December 30 for a dialogue.

Dalogdog, during a press conference on Thursday, December 29, also said they will invite officials from the Cebu City Government like Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Councilor Philip Zafra, and its Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

Part of the upcoming activity’s agenda is to come up with measures on preventing as well as managing scuffles.

The CCPO top official suggested that establishments install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras so they can record any untoward incidents that may arise.

He also advised owners and managers to ensure that they have enough security personnel who can respond to any rumble and similar situations on their premises.

“Kung asa tong kagubot sila mag pacify. Pero pag tan-aw pud nila ang katong ilahang gina-pacify gagmay kay og lawas, dili na kinahanglan pud nga balian kay luoy pud kaayo to kay mga hubog raba kasagaran ana so kung i-neutralize na nila katong involve sa maong insidente kinahanglan ilaha pud alalayan”, Dalogdog explained.

Last December 23, a mauling incident occurred in F Cafe and Bar in Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City. Among those involved in the scuffle was British chef Jason Atherton.

The parties involved initially agreed to settle but on Tuesday, December 27, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, in a social media post, called out the restobar’s management and accused them of allowing their staff to join in the fight against Atherton.

The management of F Cafe and Bar has denied the allegations hurled against them.

Garcia defended Atherton who reportedly tried to ask a group of men to apologize to him when he learned that they harassed his daughter.

The argument, however, turned into a fistfight.

The Cebu City Government, through Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, has requested the police to look into the matter.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, Mabolo Police Station chief, said on Thursday that Atherton’s camp has lodged complaints against those who mauled him last Wednesday, December 28.

Some of the charges the Michelin-star chief mulled on filing include physical assault and attempted murder, said Regidor.

Regidor added that they have already started their investigation and that they are also ready to accommodate the other party should they also seek to counter the actions made by Atherton’s camp. /rcg

