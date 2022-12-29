DOH sees no need to shut borders amid COVID-19 surge in China
MANILA, Philippines — There is no need for the country to shut or tighten its border control protocols amid the surging number of COVID-19 cases in China, Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Thursday.
“The DOH doesn’t think it is required or it is needed already that we close our borders or have this regulation or restriction specifically to China only because of what is happening in their country,” Vergeire said in a press briefing.
Vergeire pointed out that the country is now more prepared with a high vaccination rate, and most people still practice minimum public health standards.
“We are in a much better position compared to one or two years ago,” she said.
“As for the closure within our borders, we cannot just have a closure, then open it, and then close it then open it. We are all moving forward because we would like to reach that new normal,” she added.
Countries like Japan and the United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for passengers from China.
The Department of Transportation, however, is recommending mandatory COVID-19 testing for passengers from China.
