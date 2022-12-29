DOH sees no need to shut borders amid COVID-19 surge in China

MANILA, Philippines — There is no need for the country to shut or tighten its border control protocols amid the surging number of COVID-19 cases in China, Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Thursday.

“The DOH doesn’t think it is required or it is needed already that we close our borders or have this regulation or restriction specifically to China only because of what is happening in their country,” Vergeire said in a press briefing.

Vergeire pointed out that the country is now more prepared with a high vaccination rate, and most people still practice minimum public health standards.