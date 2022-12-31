Cops on alert as CV residents welcome new year

CEBU CITY, Philippines –At least 2, 000 policemen are now deployed in the different localities in Central Visayas to ensure peace and order and compliance with firecracker-related regulations during the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations.

Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, said they anticipate merry-making and the continuation of traditions that were not practiced for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bearis said criminals may also take advantage of the celebrations.

“As COVID restrictions started to lift up this year, I know we are all excited to bring our suppressed tradition back to life by lighting up firecrackers, which symbolizes the start of a safe and prosperous new year. However, lagi po naming pinapaalala sa publiko na huwag po nating abusuhin ang batas. Let us still be responsible and cautious for the safety of our families and loved ones,” Bearis said.

Meanwhile, Bearis is reminding the men in uniform and other gun owners to refrain from using their guns during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

In Cebu City, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), is asking Cebuanos to refrain from getting intoxicated while attending New Year’s Eve gatherings.

Dalogdog said getting drunk often leads to road accidents and other untoward incidents.

The CCPO Chief also warned against the sales and display of firecrackers outside of the authorized display area at the South Road Properties.

As of this posting, CCPO has not made any arrests for the violation of said regulation.

The Cebu City Fire Station, for its part, has also dispatched two trucks at the firecrackers vending area at the SRP since Dec. 19.

Starting on Friday, Dec. 30, they have also activated their barangay fire brigade volunteers, to make additional personnel available in case of fire occurrences, especially in densely populated communities like Barangays Mambaling, Ermita, Pasil and Luz.

In Cebu Province, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, said they continue to secure places of convergence, including ports and bus terminals.

