CCPO chief: Deployment of 100 cops, other security measures will still be implemented this holiday season.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The at least 100 personnel deployed to secure Cebu City and other security measures will continue to be implemented this holiday season.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that all Christmas-related activities went generally peaceful, particularly on the Christmas eve, Dec. 24.

“So far, sa atoang security assessment, nagpabilin gihapon nga normal ug peaceful ang sitwasyon kay kita padayun gihapon sa pagconduct og anti-criminality operations,” Dalogdog said.

(So far, in our security assessment, the situation has remained normal and peaceful because we continued to conduct anti-criminality operations.)

Dalogdog said that those deployed in different areas of convergence in Cebu City had remained intact.

A separate number of personnel deployed to conduct patrolling, such as in Mango Avenue or Gen. Maxilom Ave. where there are several bars located and also in Colon Night Market in downtown Cebu City, will also be continued to be implemented.

Aside from their anti-criminality efforts, Dalogdog further reminded the public about the city’s Oplan Disiplina as they would still implement this measure.

He also said that they would remain on full alert status in welcoming the New Year and also as their preparation for the Sinulog activities in January.

“Padayun gihapon ta kay naa pa man tay New Year. Continue ang police presence and deployment sa places of convergence. Daghan pa kaayo mga tawo muadto sa malls, sa bars,” Dalogdog said.

(We continue to secure Cebu City because we still have the New Year. Police presence and deployment in places of convergence will continue. There are still many people who go to the malls and bars.)

Despite the street shootout that happened in Barangay Parian last Dec. 22, 2022, and the shooting incident on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, in Barangay Tisa, Dalogdog said, that the city remained safe and that they were now preparing the charges against the suspects in the Parian shootout, and they would continue to locate the suspect behind the Christmas Day shooting in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

As of Sunday, Dec. 25, the Cebu City Medical Center recorded only one firecracker-related incident last Dec. 23. The victim is an 11-year-old boy from Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City. He was discharged on the same day as well.

Aside from that, the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), are one in reminding the public to refrain from using firecrackers to avoid untoward incidents from happening.

Instead, they advised everyone to use alternative ways to celebrate the arrival of the new year such as using “torotot” or a horn-shaped trumpet made of plastic.

