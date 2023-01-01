VP Sara Duterte’s New Year’s message to Pinoys: Carry on with resiliency, bayanihan spirit

She expressed hopes that Filipinos would embody a united front in weathering the challenges that arose in their social, economic and civic pursuits last year.

“May our sense of nationhood, enduring spirit of ‘bayanihan,’ and unshakeable resiliency remain our guideposts as we continue upholding reforms, policies, and programs for the improved welfare of our people in the education sector, uniformed services, civilian personnel, frontline duty, and in the most vulnerable communities,” Duterte said.

“I am hopeful that our tireless nation-building efforts will redound to the success of our undertakings in governance, the business arena, the agricultural sector, and in other viable industries so that we can conduct our development efforts with utmost regard to the greater good of the entire nation,” she added.

Duterte also urged the nation to “march on with our heads envisioning a dynamic year ahead filled with purpose and steadfastness to build a better life, not just for ourselves, but also for our respective communities.”

Aside from his vice presidential duties, Duterte–daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte–is Department of Education (DepEd) secretary.

DepEd spokesman Michael Poa earlier said the Duterte-led department’s biggest accomplishment during the first 100 days of the administration is the resumption of face-to-face classes in the country.

