Pagasa: Rain expected in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as LPA nears

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of a low-pressure area (LPA) southeast of the country and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) will bring rain to bring rains to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao,. according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The state weather bureau, in its Sunday afternoon update, said the LPA’s trough will affect the Davao and Caraga regions in Mindanao, Central Visayas and a large part of Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” is still affecting many parts of Luzon, particularly the northern provinces where cloudy skies and lower temperatures are expected.

Pagasa added that rain is expected in the eastern part of Luzon — from Cagayan Valley down to Aurora, Quezon province, and Bicol region, due to the “amihan.”

On the first Monday of the new year, Pagasa said cooler weather will still prevail in Luzon, with a temperature range of from 16 to 24 degrees Celsius in Baguio; 20 to 25 degrees in Tuguegarao; 22 to 31 degrees in Laoag; 24 to 31 degrees in Metro Manila; 19 to 28 degrees in Tagaytay; 24 to 30 degrees in Legazpi; and 25 to 31 degrees in Puerto Princesa.

Rains are also expected to bring down temperatures in the Visayas and Mindanao, from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius in Tacloban; 24 to 30 degrees in Cebu and Cagayan de Oro; 25 to 30 degrees in Iloilo; and 23 to 30 degrees in Davao. Over in Zamboanga City, temperatures would be warmer at 24 to 32 degrees.

A gale warning remains raised over the entire seaboard of the Ilocos region, from Pangasinan to Ilocos Norte; Cagayan Valley including Batanes and the Babuyan Islands; Aurora province, and the northern coast of Quezon including the northern and eastern coast of Polillo Islands.

Fisherfolk and crew members / operators of smaller vessels are advised against setting sail due to rough sea conditions.

