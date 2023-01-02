Celine Dion gets snubbed from Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’

Celine Dion apparently got snubbed by American magazine Rolling Stone on its list of “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time,” and fans are not taking this lightly.

The list, which has the late “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin on its no. 1 spot, was made through an “elaborate voting process that included input from well-known musicians,” as per a report published by the magazine on Sunday, Jan. 1.

The publication also noted that it “encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation” and that it considered the singers’ “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

Fans of the “All By Myself” singer then aired their dismay through their Twitter pages, with some bringing into question the inclusion as well as the ranking of some artists in the list.

“Rolling Stone stopped being relevant years ago but the fact that, out of a list of 200 of the ‘greatest’ singers, Celine Dion was not named tells me they have no business writing about music,” design artist Sky Hartman stated.

Rolling Stone stopped being relevant years ago but the fact that, out of a list of 200 of the “greatest” singers, Celine Dion was not named tells me they have no business writing about music. 🤡 https://t.co/kaEGOXe3jS — Sky Hartman (@RealSkyHartman) January 2, 2023

“So, what did Celine Dion ever do to Rolling Stone to not be included in the top [200] singers list? Mama is a real powerhouse with the success to back it up,” one @AshleyShyMiller tweeted. “This is not sitting well with my spirit.”

So, what did Celine Dion ever do to Rolling Stone to not be included in the top 100 singers list? Mama is a real powerhouse with the success to back it up. She’s always been in my top 10 favorite vocalists, man or woman. This is not sitting well with my spirit pic.twitter.com/Kee6FoPXyU — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) January 1, 2023

“Hey [Rolling Stone], it’s okay to admit when you messed up, but this might be the biggest oversight of your publication. Some of those “singers” who made the list couldn’t even attempt,” said one @JermareHarrison.

Hey @RollingStone… it’s okay to admit when you messed up, but this might be the biggest oversight of your publication. Some of those “singers” who made the list couldn’t even attempt. #CelineDion pic.twitter.com/eRp0isT9V2 — Jermare Harrison (@JermareHarrison) January 1, 2023

“Celine Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time. Taylor Swift was,” a netizen that goes by the username @notcapnamerica said.

Celine Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time. Taylor Swift was. pic.twitter.com/pLX5cRmRYB — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 1, 2023

“Celine Dion nowhere in sight and [Michael Jackson] not in top f*cking 20 at least? [Rolling Stone] is a JOKE,” one @nicoslvtt stated.

Rolling Stone ranks Michael Jackson as the 86th greatest singer of all time. pic.twitter.com/ebmzSr7d08 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2023

Aside from Jackson and Swift, other artists who made it to the list were Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish as well as K-pop singers IU and BTS’ Jungkook, among others.

Meanwhile, Dion recently canceled a series of European shows in 2023 and revealed that she has been suffering from a very rare neurological disorder called “stiff person syndrome.” EDV

