2k enforcers, responders deployed for Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 2,000 law enforcers, first responders and disaster and rescue personnel will be deployed for the month-long celebration of the Fiesta Señor and its secular event, the Sinulog Festival.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), Cebu City Government and Augustinian friars from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu led the sendoff ceremony of 2,054 personnel, who consist the Task Force Fiesta Señor and Sinulog, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Wednesday, January 4.

Wednesday’s sendoff ceremony also included the blessing of the troops led by Fr. John Ion Miranda, secretariat of the 458th Fiesta Señor.

Personnel to be deployed for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival included those from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO and its first aid team, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Organizers of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival thanked law enforcement agencies for their support. At the same time, they also assured the public that they will do their best, together with the augmented personnel, in ensuring a peaceful and orderly Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival.

Cebu will be hosting the 458th Fiesta Señor and One Cebu Island Sinulog this month. Both events will return to its pre-pandemic celebrations, with the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown to be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

RELATED STORIES

Sinulog 2023 contingents continue to wait for subsidies promised by Cebu City Hall

Sinulog updates: Capitol to provide financial subsidy to SFI, Cebu contingents

Omega de Salonera of Surigao del Norte Province to join Sinulog for the first time

SFI bares guidelines for 2023 Sinulog Higante and Puppeteer contests

SFI aims to draw 2 million spectators during Sinulog at SRP

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

/dcb