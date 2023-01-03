Sinulog updates: Capitol to provide financial subsidy to SFI, Cebu contingents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government will be providing financial subsidies to local governments that will join in the Sinulog Festival.

It would also grant P12 million in financial assistance to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), the core organizer of the upcoming One Cebu Island Sinulog which will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Capitol, through its media portal Sugbo News, announced that Garcia has already notified local government units (LGUs) in the province that they will give financial assistance to those who are set to compete in one of the country’s grandest and largest festivals. But the amount is yet to be announced.

Garcia has issued a memorandum, dated December 27, 2022, informing mayors here that they have until Monday, January 2, to decide.

This development came after the governor learned through SFI chairperson, Elmer ‘Jojo’ Labella, that the Cebu City Government would be providing financial assistance to participating LGUs during a meeting with Capitol officials last December, and decided that the Capitol, too, would grant cash subsidies.

The Cebu Provincial Government had been providing financial assistance to LGUs and to SFI in the Sinulogs. But this year’s assistance to the SFI will be so much more.

“So P3 (million), unya P5 (million). So, P8 (million), unya karon nga Sinulog, mag add siguro ta og another P12 (million). So, P20 (million) tanan,” said Garcia who was referring to the subsidies that the Capitol gave to SFI in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

In 2020, the last Sinulog before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the province released P3 million as cash subsidy. The following year, in 2021, they also gave the organizing group another P5 million. This year, the Capitol is giving P12 million to SFI.

After a two-year break, the One Cebu Island Sinulog will take place this January 15.

