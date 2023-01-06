2 PRO-7 generals, 28 colonels submit courtesy resignation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 30 police generals and colonels in Central Visayas tendered their courtesy resignation on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), led the submission of the courtesy resignation of the region’s top police officials in adherence to the call of DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Abalos’ order was reportedly part of the internal cleansing being implemented in the country’s police force.

The signing happened in the conference room of PRO-7.

Bearis was with Police Brigadier General Elizalde Quiboyen of the Regional Internal Affairs Services (RIAS) and 28 other PRO-7 colonels.

“Immediately upon the announcement of the SILG, we are the first ones who announced our full support in this endeavor. That is why we are here now and signed the documents to show our full support,” Bearis said.

Abalos made a surprise announcement last Wednesday calling the PNP colonels and generals to submit courtesy resignations amid fears that high-ranking officials are involved in the drug trade.

A “committee of five” will be responsible for scrutinizing the officials’ integrity in service.

“As per guidance from the SILG, there will be a committee of five to scrutinize our integrity to ensure that all members of the PNP are in good shape, with integrity of heart para nasa good hands ang community,” Bearis said.

Bearis, however, clarified that their functions in PRO-7 remain. This will not be affected, especially since the Sinulog 2023 in Cebu City is drawing near.

“We will continue to do our job. Business as usual,” Bearis said.

“The morale of the officers and men of PRO-7 is very high because this is good news that our top leadership has this endeavor to cleanse the rank of all the members of the PNP organization,” he added. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Bearis is new PRO-7 chief

All 7 SK councilors of Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City resign