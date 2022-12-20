Bearis is new PRO-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis is the new director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Bearis replaces Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba who is now assigned to the Human Resource Development Division at Camp Crame.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position. As the new PRO-7 director, I urge you to continue your determination and enthusiasm,” Bearis said in his speech.

Bearis is the former director of the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3).

He was also the former Chief Regional Staff of the National Capital Region Police Office; Deputy District Director for Administration of the Eastern Police District, NCRPO; Deputy Director for Administration of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group; Deputy Director of the Police Security and Protection Group ( PSPG) and later on Chief of Staff of PSPG.

Aside from that, Bearis was also assigned as the Provincial Director of the Camarines Sur Police Provincial Office, Masbate Police Provincial Office, among others.

During his speech, Bearis hoped to receive the same support from the men of PRO-7, like the previous leadership, to continue the effective programs and operations of the region in terms of peace and order concerns.

Bearis emphasized to his men the No-Take Policy or receiving money from all illegal activities and also disclosed his firm reminder that police will implement the law, most especially against erring co-policemen.

For his part, Alba said that career advancement is the reason why he was relieved from his post.

With his at least two-month stint as the top official of PRO-7, Alba said that the entire force scored several accomplishments, which advanced the region in its operational capability. /rcg

ALSO READ:

PRO-7 all geared up for May 2022 elections

PRO-7 reports 65 new COVID-19 cases