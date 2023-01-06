TEAM exec: We’re ready for traslacion; no rerouting, no road closure in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has already prepared the traffic plan for the traslacion one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor celebration.

TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as said that the traffic plan was now ready and in place.

Traslacion is the meeting of the holy family: Child Jesus, Mother Mary, and St. Joseph at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City on Jan. 13.

Jumao-as said that there would be no rerouting or road closure.

Before going to the National Shrine of St. Joseph, the traslacion will traverse some of the city’s intersections such as A. Del Rosario St. among others.

The convoy will be running in a speed of 25 kilometer per hour. He also said that the traslacion had been estimated to take about 30 minutes.

He said that they would just stop traffic in the streets if the motorcade would be near area and it would be about 10 minutes before they would allow them to enter the street.

A total of 80 TEAM personnel will be deployed in all routes where the traslacion would pass through.

