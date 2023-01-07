BPBL: U-18 cagers to play in 4 venues in Metro Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) found a suitable venue for its much-awaited grand finals in various venues around Metro Manila from Jan. 27-29, 2023.

The venues for these national level basketball tournament featuring under-18 cagers are FilOil EcoOil Centre, San Juan Gymnasium, Ronac Art Center, and Greenhills West Basketball Court.

Region VII will be represented by two Cebu-based teams, the Sambag 2 – Future Basketball Academy and the Cebu City’s girls basketball team.

These two teams qualified for the grand finals after dominating the regional tournament last year.

Sambag 2-Future Basketball Academy will be helmed by veteran basketball coach Leode Garcia.

It can be recalled that Garcia led the newcomers, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) to the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball finals last December against the eventual champions, the Sacred Heart School Ateneo-de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

At the same time, Garcia and the CBSAA Trailblazers etched a historic feat in Cesafi as the first rookie team to finish an unbeaten run in the basketball elimination round and went on qualifying to the finals.

Joining him on the sideline will be his assistant coaches in Denzel Sabroso and Sandi Grumo.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City girls basketball team is comprised of the Abellana National School (ANS) squad headed by coach Darwin Dinoy.

Both teams will compete against the 22 other champions from the regional tournaments in an all-expense paid trip to Manila for the grand finals.

The champion teams in both the boys and girls categories will each receive P300,000.

/dbs