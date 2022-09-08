BPBL 18-U Region 7 finals: 4 teams to vie in Carmen for ticket to national hoops finals

BOHOL, Philippines — The stage is set for the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) Under-18 Region 7 finals that will kick off over the weekend at the Municipality of Carmen sports complex in north Cebu.

There are four competing teams comprised of the winners of the regional qualifying tournament held around Cebu happening in the past months.

These teams are Negros Oriental-Sibulan, the winner of the Cebu Province level 1 qualifiers; Barangay Pakigne G Sports, the winning team in the Cebu Province South level 1; Barangay Sambag 2 Future Basketball Academy, the top team in the Cebu Tri-Cities level 1; and the San Roque-Carmen, the top team in the Cebu Province North level 1.

These four teams will compete in a single-round robin format with the top two teams to proceed to the championship game.

The regional finals is hosted by no less than the Municipality of Carmen headed by its mayor Carlo Villamor and Vice Mayor Gerald Teves Villamor. This also sponsored by RD Pawnshop, and the Sisters of Mary School Boystown and Girlstown.

The champion team will receive P10,000 and will represent Region 7 in an all-expense paid trip to Manila in the December BPBL National Finals.

The national champion in the boys’ division will receive P300,000, while the second placer gets P200,000, and P100,000 for the third placer.

In the girls’ division, the national champion will pocket P200,000. The second and third placers will take home P100,000 and P50,000, respectively.

The tournament headed by BPBL national commissioner Ron Camara and Region 7 coordinator Van Halen Parmis organized this tournament to provide action at the local grassroots level of basketball which was entirely halted due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the regional finals held around the country, they were able to draw more than a hundred teams representing various towns and cities.

RELATED STORIES

Pampanga Delta clobbers Consolacion Sarok Weavers to become PSL 21-U national champions

Pampanga makes PSL 21-U ‘Battle of Champions’ finals

Consolacion crushes Pampanga, moves a step closer to winning PSL 21-U national crown

Consolacion Sarok Weavers take home PSL 21-U Visayas crown

Consolacion Sarok Weavers survive Dreamers, go for PSL U-21 nat’l crown tonight

Sarok Weavers plunge back into action, eye national title

Road to redemption for Gilas U-18 belles starts against Thais

/dbs