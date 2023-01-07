Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Chynna Julienne Dorado

In just a few days, we will witness the crowning of Miss Cebu 2023.

Miss Cebu is one of the highlights of the annual Sinulog Festival. The pageant began in 1983 and aims to “showcase the total beauty with the holistic personality of the Cebuana.”

This platform has been utilized to promote Cebu City’s tourism.

The Tourism Commission also emphasized the role of Miss Cebu as an inspiration and role model to young individuals and to the Cebuanos.

CDN Digital had a chance to speak to our 12 lovely candidates backstage and got to know them better personally. Here are some up close Q&A from Candidate No. 6 Chynna Julienne “Chyn” Dorado, 18, from Lahug, Cebu City.

*This article is part of a series featuring all the candidates for Miss Cebu 2023.

Q: What makes you unique?

Chynna: Having a purpose is one thing and leading by example is another. I recognize this as one of my most valuable qualities as I continue my work in community service. I teach project management and community service development globally, as well as work on field to serve the Cebuanos. Being able to practice what I preach is what makes the teaching effective. In turn, this has resulted in young people to be catalysts of change in their localities. Showing people how it’s done gives them a role model to emulate, I know that this is something I do and will continue to (do).

Q: Where is your favorite place in Cebu and why?

Chynna: I was a young kid when I first visited Tops Lookout, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the view for the first time. The contrast of the dense growth of green of the highlands and the concrete jungle scenery visible from Tops shows just how versatile Cebu is. I’ve probably been there a dozen times with family and friends but the hearty meals and cold drinks over amazing conversations just never get old. Come in the morning or evening, the sight is just as breathtaking in their own different ways. A change of scene for unwinding and relaxing is easy when it’s only a 15-20 minute drive from JY Square!

Q: What is your favorite Cebuano delicacy and why do you love it?

Chynna: It’s definitely ginabot or chicharong bulaklak paired with puso, suka, and sili! I love how unique it tastes and how you can find it in almost any karenderia or pungko-pungko. It’s affordable too so it’s something everyone can enjoy. It’s kind of the heavier and more filling version of the chicharon that we know and find all over Cebu.

Q: Which celebrity would you invite for dinner and why?

Chynna: Easily Taylor Swift, my all time favorite singer! Apart from her usual romantic songs, she enforces self-valuation, independence, and security which was what exactly I needed to hear as a young girl. If we were to have dinner together, I’d ask about her thought processes behind her songwriting and how carefully tailored (taylor-ed if you may, haha!) each beat is to every lyric. I’d also want to ask which of her songs are inspired by her real-life experiences. Her strong articulation skills must have been backed up by long hours of reflection on these experiences, and this is a skill I’d really want to learn from her.

Q: Why do you deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023?

Chynna: Miss Cebu 2023 is a job interview apart from a pageant. I understand how the work extends far beyond a title, Cebu City needs a role model for the new generation of citizens it needs to complete its mission to become Singapore-like. With my global service platforms, I know that I can teach social-consciousness, public discipline, and mutual respect all the while bridging Cebu to the world with community service. That being said, I believe to be fit for the job given the grit, skills, and tools I possess to sustain the mission of a Miss Cebu.

Miss Cebu is the official search for Cebu City’s Ambassadress of Goodwill and spokesperson. Its coronation night is set on January 11, 2023, as one of the highlights of next year’s Sinulog festival.

