Jinggoy Estrada wants Constitution taught in junior, senior high school

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Jinggoy Estrada has filed a bill seeking the inclusion of constitutional education in the curriculum of junior and senior high school to “instill a nationalist mindset” in Filipino students.

In a statement on Sunday, Estrada said he filed Senate Bill No. 1443 or the proposed Mandatory Constitutional Education Act.

“A nationalist mindset must be instilled in Filipino learners who will contribute to a strong Philippine economy, grounded in their commitment to the nation,” said Estrada, who also chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation.

According to Estrada, the measure seeks the development of a Constitutional Education Course for secondary school students in all public and private educational institutions “in the hope of developing their appreciation and exercise of democratic values, foster their understanding and practice of active citizenship and people’s participation in government processes.”

It also aims to equip students with the knowledge of the Constitution “that they can use in their analysis and involvement in public issues.”

The said course will be developed in accordance with the standards and principles in developing the enhanced basic education curriculum stated in RA 10533.

“The development of technical-based skills in learners with the prioritization of the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) must be strengthened alongside the fundamentals of nationalism and patriotism which will be ingrained in the inclusion of constitution in the curriculum for secondary levels,” Estrada said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education, collaborating with other government agencies and experts, will be mandated to develop both the course and teachers’ training.

