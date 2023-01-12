SVC launches Cebu recruitment hub for job-seeking professionals

Australian and American-owned call center Select VoiceCom (SVC) opens its recruitment hub at Cebu IT Park to help local professionals find jobs in the city.

A competent track record

SVC is recognized as a PCI and SOC 2 certified call center which means that a third-party US security-based company audited all of their systems and processes to ensure that they are aligned with global security standards and that all clients’ data are secure. They are also compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) which aims to protect patient information in the healthcare industry.

A growing professional community

Apart from this, they employ around 850 employees at present and are aiming to recruit around 300 to 400 job-seeking professionals for telemarketing, lead generation, customer support, sales, and back-office administration roles.

“The advantage of working at SVC is that we treat each other like family, and we have a low turnover rate. Most of our senior-level employees have been in the company for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, said SVC President, Trevor Michael.

Interested applicants may visit the recruitment hub on the ground floor of i1 building, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The company also welcomes fresh graduates who are licensed medical professionals as the healthcare industry is a growing market in the U.S.

“We welcome registered nurses, physical therapists, and other licensed healthcare professionals who are interested in a career in the BPO industry,” said Operations Director, Jermaine Arco.

Solid staff support

“We are agent-focused, we want our staff to be happy in the workplace, so we acknowledge and reward them and give them opportunities to be involved in their community,” added Michael.

Smooth recruitment process

The recruitment hub is open to interested applicants from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Applicants need to bring an e-copy of their resume, a vaccination card, and an ID. After submitting the requirements, they will fill out an online application form and proceed with the interview. Afterward, they will be taking an online exam and recruiters will then assess their communication skills.















“The recruitment process only takes two hours or less depending on the applicant’s skills. We provide them feedback on their application status in no less than 24 hours,” said Dianne Carpio, SVC recruitment manager.

Interested applicants may visit the recruitment hub on the ground floor of i1 building, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday.