Empowering Filipino talent: Wealth Creators and Compass Retirement Solutions expand to Cebu

As more Filipinos explore job opportunities in the virtual workspace, the impact of globalization becomes increasingly evident worldwide. Marvin Michell, Founder of Wealth Creators and Compass Retirement Solutions, recognized the wealth of talent among Filipinos and decided to establish an office in Cebu, the Queen City of the South. Recently opened on July 8, 2024, at the mezzanine of 1Nito Tower, Michell and his team have solidified their presence in the Philippines.

Some of the smartest people in the world are right here in the Philippines. Filipinos possess talent, exceptional work ethic, and invaluable skills that leaders seek. Marvin Michell

Founder of Wealth Creators and Compass Retirement Solutions

Wealth Creators, a US-based coaching program for business owners, and Compass Retirement Solutions, a US-based retirement firm, have successfully served entrepreneurs and financially savvy individuals. They continue to expand and nurture their client base in the United States, offering financial guidance, coaching, and literacy.

To support business growth, Michell seeks talented individuals whose strong work ethics drive success. He praises Filipinos, saying, “Some of the smartest people in the world are right here in the Philippines. Filipinos possess talent, exceptional work ethic, and invaluable skills that leaders seek.” Michell aims to promote this talent in the United States and encourages expanding teams to provide more opportunities for Filipinos, helping them advance towards becoming a first-world country. Thus, they chose to establish their first foothold in the Philippines in Cebu.

Wealth Creators and Compass Retirement Solutions have partnered with Rolland Bicer, Director of Qupify, a digital marketing and virtual manpower agency, to facilitate connections between talented Filipinos and American teams and clients. Bicer emphasizes that Cebu was chosen because of the trustworthiness and honesty he found among Cebuanos, qualities crucial to him personally and professionally.

In essence, the office serves as a one-stop-shop for American entrepreneurs and business owners seeking a practical and effective way to scale their businesses while managing cash flow efficiently.

Michell, a staunch advocate of Filipino talent, leads by example. He acknowledges that this expansion wouldn’t have been possible without his leadership team, composed primarily of Filipinos: John Chin (Operations Manager for Wealth Creators), Ria Cang (Global HR), Jab Guipal (COO), and Octavia Jackson (Operations Manager for Compass Retirement Solutions).

Michell expresses his enthusiasm for the expansion and growth of both brands with the support of the new Cebu office. This milestone not only solidifies their presence in the Philippines but also creates more job opportunities for Filipinos seeking a dynamic virtual workspace environment.

