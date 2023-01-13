Girl with leukemia appeals for urgent help

A 10-year-old girl from Brgy. Sabang, Danao City, Cebu is earnestly appealing for urgent financial help as she fights the “Big C” through chemotherapy treatment.

Khia Aliasot was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on August 6, 2022. A few days before her diagnosis, she experienced recurring fever and unusual paleness. Her parents were alarmed by her manifestations, so they brought her to a hospital in their hometown for check-up. A complete blood count was done and the results showed blood counts not in the normal range. Consequently, they were referred to a pediatric hematologist in Cebu City for specialized care. A bone marrow aspiration was then carried out to determine the cause of her condition. When the results were released, it indicated that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build-up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its deleterious effects to the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Khia’s journey against cancer began when her first chemotherapy was administered on August 11, 2022. In order to completely eradicate the cancer cells in her body, her attending physician prescribed a three-year treatment protocol. Indeed, the lengthy treatment and its costly nature bring tremendous physical challenges to the child and financial burden to the parents. At the moment, she is on delayed intensification 1 phase of her treatment. Her chemotherapy sessions come at a high cost. In addition to that, laboratory workups and other medical procedures are also performed on a regular basis to monitor her body’s response to the treatment. As a result, her medical expenses would reach up to P30,000 every month.

As described by her mother, Khia is a jolly and hopeful girl. Despite her life’s unexpected twists, she remains steadfast, optimistic, and cheerful. She has an affinity for the arts too as she likes to draw and paint. In fact, she longs to become a successful artist someday. As the first of two siblings, her family loves her immensely. When asked about her wish for Khia, her mother answered, “I always pray that she will achieve complete healing from her disease. I long to see the day that she will be cancer-free.” Khia’s father ministers in the church and has around P15,000 monthly allowance. Her mother works as an office staff with at least P8,000 income every month. The combined income of her parents is still insufficient to make ends meet especially as they support Khia’s ongoing chemotherapy. Her treatment had already depleted their finances. Truly, they are in dire need of help. Thus, in order to save Khia’s life and sustain her continuing treatment, her parents are wholeheartedly asking for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to give and share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.