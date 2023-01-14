FDA bares 20 adverse effects of kids’ syrup

Nearly 20 adverse drug reactions from Sangobion Kids, an iron syrup supplement for children, were reported more than two weeks after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall notice due to toxic substance contamination.

In a statement on Friday, the FDA said the top side effects were vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, abdominal pain and pallor, or pale skin color. No life-threatening symptoms have been reported so far.

As of Jan. 5, local importer Procter & Gamble has yet to account for the remaining 291,729 bottles out of the total of 426,756 bottles that were imported from Indonesia, according to the FDA.

Retailers and distributors reported to the FDA that nearly 34,660 bottles were already taken off the shelves.

On Dec. 21, the FDA warned against the sale and consumption of Sangobion Kids after ethylene glycol, a chemical toxic to humans when consumed in high doses, was detected.

—Kathleen de Villa

