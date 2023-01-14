TOXIC CONTENT

FDA bares 20 adverse effects of kids’ syrup

By: Philippine Daily Inquirer - Inquirer.net | January 14,2023 - 06:44 AM
PHOTO: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official facebook page

PHOTO: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official facebook page

Nearly 20 adverse drug reactions from Sangobion Kids, an iron syrup supplement for children, were reported more than two weeks after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall notice due to toxic substance contamination.

In a statement on Friday, the FDA said the top side effects were vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, abdominal pain and pallor, or pale skin color. No life-threatening symptoms have been reported so far.

As of Jan. 5, local importer Procter & Gamble has yet to account for the remaining 291,729 bottles out of the total of 426,756 bottles that were imported from Indonesia, according to the FDA.

Retailers and distributors reported to the FDA that nearly 34,660 bottles were already taken off the shelves.

On Dec. 21, the FDA warned against the sale and consumption of Sangobion Kids after ethylene glycol, a chemical toxic to humans when consumed in high doses, was detected.

—Kathleen de Villa

RELATED STORIES:

Pfizer recalls some lots of BP drug due to potential cancer-causing impurity

FDA warns vs cough syrups from Indonesia

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: abdominal pain, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, decreased appetite, diarrhea, Food and Drug Administration, pallor, Sangobion Kids, toxic content, vomiting

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.