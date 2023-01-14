Here’s how you can plan your Sinulog trip with a smart app

Sinulog Festival is one of Cebu’s most anticipated celebrations that has consistently attracted local and international attention, but along with the colors, pageantry, and rich history of Sinulog comes one seemingly insurmountable hurdle: bumper-to-bumper traffic.

It gets exponentially harder to get around at this time of the year, with thousands of tourists flying in and then renting cars, and people from neighboring islands also add to the vehicle pile when they make the trip.

If you haven’t planned your routes yet, now’s the time to start—but even if you have, the MPT DriveHub app by MPT Mobility (the innovations arm of Metro Pacific Tollway Corporation or MPTC) could be exactly what you need to improve and bring back the fun into your road trips.

Launched in mid-2022 in conjunction with the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, MPT DriveHub was developed and designed with motorists in mind to alleviate the traffic problem that Cebuanos face daily, while ensuring that its key features complement Cebu’s economic modernization vision for CCLEX.

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway is an 8.9 kilometer bridge linking Cebu City and Cordova, and currently holds the record as the longest bridge-way structure in the Philippines. It allows easy access and faster connection to and from Cordova or Mactan International Airport year-round, bypassing the typical city gridlock.

Find out more about MPT DriveHub through their website and official Facebook page. You can easily download the application through Apple Store and Google Play.

How to get the most out of your Cebu trip?

Traveling to Cebu for the first time can be a bit overwhelming especially if you’re on limited time. Planning your trip ahead is definitely crucial, and it starts with identifying the places you want to visit. While Sinulog is the main attraction this weekend, those who are staying in the island a bit longer can enjoy exploring neighboring towns quite easily.

Contrary to popular belief, Cebu has an impressive transportation system with hailing services like Grab being virtually available in key cities and municipalities. This means that if you’re in Cebu City, you can now visit Lapu-Lapu City or Cordova–both located in Mactan Island–by booking a Grab car or taxi that will directly pass through CCLEX. Likewise, if you’ve rented a car or brought your personal vehicle, CCLEX is the most convenient entry and exit point to visit popular destinations such as the Mactan shrine, Olango island, Fort San Pedro, and more.

Taking the trip to Mactan island is when you can truly maximize MPT DriveHub’s full potential. For those who rely heavily on technology when it comes to planning their trips, this all-in-one travel app should be on your download list. With MPT DriveHub, you’ll be able to get real-time traffic advisories on the way, and have visibility on the toll fees in CCLEX. Once you’ve registered your RFID, you can instantly load and conveniently check your balance—which ultimately saves you time on the road.

If you’ve just recently learned about MPT DriveHub, now is the perfect time to download the app to take advantage of their ongoing Download, Drive, and Win promo until the end of January 2023, where two lucky MPT DriveHub app users can drive home one of two brand-new MG ZS cars or be one of ten lucky recipients of a 100,000 Pesos cash prize.

Current app users of CCLEX RFID are automatically in the running when they download the app. Once they successfully register, all the users have to do is earn points which will be converted into raffle entries (one point–one raffle entry). Points earned will be capped at 24 points per month until January 31, 2023.

Completing the following activities will earn MPT DriveHub users rewards points as follows:

Downloading the MPT DriveHub app and linking their CCLEX RFID account = 1 point

Referring a friend who will download the MPT DriveHub App and register an account = 5 points

Downloading the app and registering an account through a referral link = 1 point

Reloading their CCLEX RFID using the MPT DriveHub app = 1 point for every P200 load . (NOTE: The CCLEX RFID load can only be used to pass CCLEX and nothing else. Nor can it be transferred or redundant. Points are non-cumulative and are counted per reload of the CCLEX RFID)

Experiencing the local scene in Mactan Island

With Lapu-Lapu city and the municipality of Cordova slowly building and improving their local tourism, you’ll definitely never fall short of things to do.

For foodies, Cebu is an ultimate gem with lechon (Cebu’s culinary pride) keeping the entire culinary scene alive for decades. However, if you’re up for something authentic and want to experience local delicacies, the Bakasi or saltwater eel is Mactan’s top offering. Its burgeoning cult following was further catapulted into mainstream popularity when Cordova’s Bakasi was featured on Netflix’s Street Food.

If you’re a beach bum who loves snorkeling, then head to Hilutungan Island. Hilutungan Island is home to an impressive marine ecosystem, which makes the whole island equally perfect for scuba diving. Marigodon cave and Kontiki House Reef are some of the emerging diving destinations in Mactan because of their proximity to the main island of Cebu.

You can also add Happy World Museum in Cordova to your must-visit list to see the impressive 3D paintings. The museum features more than 70 superb three-dimensional artworks, interactive art installations, and optical illusion exhibits, making it the perfect getaway trip for the whole family.

The list goes on as Cebu is a top destination for those who want a tropical vacation without having to sacrifice the convenience of urban living.

As the island province of Cebu continues its quest to become an economic powerhouse, urban and mobility solutions such as MPT DriveHub have never been more imperative to aid modernization with convenience and smart solutions that truly resonate to every Cebuabo.