Gateway Motors showcases compact SUVs and Electric Vehicles for Father’s Day

Father’s Day just got more exciting with Gateway Motors’ Test Drive Tour 2023.

The 3-day Auto Show from June 16-18, 2023 at Ayala Center Cebu’s Activity Center features top auto brands such as Peugeot, Geely, GAC, Kia, BMW, Changan, Chery, Jetour, Mitsubishi, and Nissan.

Gateway Motors gives dads a Father’s Day treat with a preview of its latest SUV models like the BMW X1 sDrive18d xLine, Peugeot 2800 SUV, Changan CS35 Plus, Jetour Dashing, MG ZS, XPander Cross, GAC GN6, Mitsubishi Montero Sport, and motorbike such as the BMW Motorrad S1,000RR. Dads can also do a test drive at designated test drive stations at the mall.

Apart from this, Gateway Motors also has an exclusive dealership with Nissan Leaf. Built with a 100-percent electric motor, the Leaf EV has a driving range of 315 kilometers. It can be plugged into a 220-volt wall-box charger that charges for up to 7.5 hours. There are available charging stations at Gateway Motors’ service centers for quick charging of up to 40 minutes.

Known as the home of the best deals, Gateway Motors partnered with banks like BPI, EastWest, and Chinabank, among others, to give financing support to those who want to buy vehicles.

“We make car ownership easy by coming up with enticing programs, and ensuring the inventory is always there,” said Gateway Motors Executive Vice President Michael Goho.

Hailing from Cebu, Gateway Motors has been in the business for 19 years and currently operates nationwide with 23 service centers in the Visayas region.

Visit Gateway Motors’ service centers in Cebu. These are Mitsubishi Talisay, Mitsubishi Gorordo, Nissan V. Rama, Nissan Cebu South, BMW Cars Cebu, BMW Motorrad, Kia Mandaue, Kia Talisay, Geely Mandaue, Geely Gorordo, Peugeot Cebu, Changan Cebu, Chery Cebu, Foton Cebu, MG Cebu South, GAC Cebu, GAC Bacolod, and Jetour Cebu.

