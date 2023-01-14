Russia declares popular actor ‘foreign agent’

MOSCOW, Russia—A popular Russian actor, who has spoken about Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine and recently said he would be ready to fight alongside Kyiv’s troops, was labeled a “foreign agent” on Friday, Jan. 13.

Artur Smolyaninov is one of tens of thousands of Russians who left the country after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February.

In an interview with Novaya Gazeta Europe released last week, the actor said he could imagine himself fighting against Russian troops.

“If I went to this war, it would be on the side of Ukraine,” said the 39-year-old actor.

He also said he did not care what happens to Russia in the future, even if much of the country turns into “radioactive ash.”

The stage and screen actor starred in the 2005 film “The 9th Company” about the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

On Friday, Russia’s justice ministry added the actor’s name to its list of “foreign agents”—a legal term used to crack down on Kremlin critics.

In recent years the label, which is reminiscent of the term “enemies of the people” of the Soviet era, has been used extensively against opponents, journalists and human rights activists accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities.

According to recently amended Russian legislation, anyone “under foreign influence” or receiving support from abroad—not just foreign money—can be declared a “foreign agent.”

Smolyaninov’s interview caused uproar among Kremlin supporters. On Monday, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, ordered a criminal probe be launched against Smolyaninov.

Several other figures including music critic Artemy Troitsky were labeled “foreign agents” on Friday.

Those branded “foreign agents” must disclose sources of funding, undergo audits and accompany all their texts, videos and social media posts with a caption, in capital letters, warning they are foreign agents.

An unprecedented crackdown on dissenting voices is under way in Russia, with most opposition activists either in jail or abroad. /ra

