Mayor Rama thanks those who made Sinulog 2023 successful

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama thanked those who joined the Sinulog 2023 celebration at the South Road Properties (SRP), on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

In a social media post on Monday morning, January 16, Rama thanked the spectators for being part of the “successful” Sinulog 2023.

“Akong kinasingkasing nga pasalamat sa mga niduyog ug nitabang alang sa malampusong pagpahigayon sa Sinulog 2023. Kung wala kamo, wala akoy mahimo,” he said.

He also thanked his family and his colleagues from the Cebu City government for helping and showing support in making the comeback of Sinulog Grand Festival possible.

“Labaw sa tanan, daghang salamat Sr. Sto. Niño sa kaayo Mo, sa maayong panahon nga Imong gihatag. Kanatong tanan, Viva Pit Senyor!” Rama added.

It was earlier reported by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) that 649,400 spectators joined the Sinulog grand parade and the ritual showdown at the SRP grounds and other activities in both uptown and downtown areas in Cebu City.

/bmjo

