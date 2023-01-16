Omega de Salonera’s giant eagle wows Sinulog 2023 spectators

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The golden eagle that Omega de Salonera used in their winning performance in the Free Interpretation (FI) category of the Sinulog 2023 last Sunday, January 15, 2023, caught the attention of many.

It wowed especially the spectators who watched their entry in the ritual showdown at the Sinulog stage at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The giant eagle was a “product of love” of the construction workers in their community in Sitio Kapihan, Barangay Sering in Socorro town, Bucas Grand Island in Surigao del Norte province, according to group’s leader Jey Rence Quilario, who prefers to be called by his screen name, Senior Agila.

“Amo gyud ni gipaghandaan tanan,” he told CDN Digital.

(We made sure to prepare [for our entry in the Sinulog Grand Parade].)

Senior Agila said the golden eagle was mostly made of plywood and Eva foam that is normally used as padding for sports equipment, bicycle saddles, helmets and boxing gloves among others.

He said they worked on their giant eagle and the other props that they used in the Sinulog for two months.

“Human mag-uma o managat trabaho dayon,” he said.

(After our people farm or go out to sea, we start working [on our props].)

They sourced the funding for the materials from whatever amount of contribution their 5,000 community members could afford.

Senior Agila, who is also a member of the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (FILSCAP), said they have installed a speaker system using a “trumpa” for their communication, which they placed at the center of their community.

“Isa ka tawag lang nako manuol na dayon ang tanan,” he said.

(Just one call I make, they would all immediately come.)

Omega de Salonera is a group of performers that also won the grand prize in the Bonok-Bonok Maradjaw Karadjaw Festival in Surigao City in September 2022.

They joined the Sinulog Festival for the first time this year as an offering to the Señor Sto. Niño and in fulfilment of a promise that they made to their founder, Inang Lauriana Solar, that they would one day reorganize the Omega de Salonera and perform in Cebu City like their elders used to do.

