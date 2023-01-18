Security personnel deployed around Compania Maritima building

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Almost a month after a court here in Cebu City granted Cebu Port Authority’s (CPA) petition for a preliminary injunction over the Compania Maritima management dispute, the CPA has deployed 24 security personnel to “regain” its possession of the centuries-old property.

The CPA, in a social media post on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023, also announced that it posted enlarged copies of the Writ of Preliminary Injunction for public information.

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 10 in Cebu City, last December 2022, granted the petition for a writ of Preliminary Injunction filed by CPA in a 15-page order penned by Judge Soliver Peras issued on December 23, 2022.

Sought for comment, the Cebu2World Development, Inc., the entity behind the modernization of the Carbon market and other development activities surrounding Compania Maritima, said they would defer to the city the reaction to this case development, as they are not a party to the case.

The court, in its decision issued last December, also enjoined the city government from occupying the entire and any portion of the Compania Maritima area and from “performing thereon any construction works and all kinds of activities,” interfering with the Republic’s rights and the CPA’s statutory right to “manage, administer, operate, maintain, improve, and develop the entire base port of Cebu.”

The Cebu City government, however, earlier, said they are set to file a motion for reconsideration.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Court grants CPA’s petition for Preliminary Injunction over Compania Maritima legal battle

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.