Dolly de Leon earns best supporting actress nomination at BAFTA

Dolly de Leon has yet again received another recognition for her portrayal in the satirical black comedy film “Triangle of Sadness,” as she was nominated for this year’s best supporting actress award at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

De Leon, the first Filipino actor to have earned a BAFTA nomination, was announced as one of the nominees by the award-giving body on Thursday, Jan. 19, through its Twitter page.

Other celebrities vying for the acting honor are Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Hong Chau (“The Whale”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), “Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Carey Mulligan (“She Said”).

The “Triangle of Sadness” is also contending for two other awards: best original screenplay and best casting. The winners will be unveiled at the awarding ceremony in London on Feb. 19.

De Leon expressed delight over the film’s three BAFTA nominations through her Instagram Stories on Friday, Jan. 20.

De Leon’s acclaimed performance in the said film also received the best supporting performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, as well as the best supporting actress nominations at the 2022 Satellite Awards and 80th Golden Globe Awards.

De Leon was also featured in British Vogue’s 2023 Hollywood portfolio alongside award-winning actors Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne and Hugh Jackman. /ra

