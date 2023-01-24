Councilor Zafra suggests starting Sinulog 2024 preparation ‘as early as now’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra is in agreement with Mayor Michael Rama’s plan to hold Sinulog 2024 at the South Road Properties (SRP).

But the councilor, who was the Sinulog 2023 executive committee chairperson, suggested that preparation for the next celebration in honor of the Señor Santo Niño de Cebu should start early.

“The challenge is we really need to start as early as now. [We have to] Invest more in the stadium and all. We’ll have to discuss that kay kato ra bang area [where Sinulog 2023 was held] is part of a JV (joint venture) between a private company. We really have to look into that aspect,” he said.

Zafra said the spectators had a better experience during the Sinulog 2023 Grand Parade at the SRP, which featured wider sidewalks and bleachers, compared to the previous Sinulog Grand Parades held in downtown Cebu City.

“But in totality, for me, I agree with the mayor that the Sinulog 2024 will be at the SRP,” Zafra added.

Zafra, though, admitted that there is a lot that has to be improved in the holding of the Sinulog festival at the SRP, specifically the stadium or the amphitheater.

For now, he said what matters most is that the city was able to do the needed transition from the Cebu City Sports Center to the SRP.

The comeback of the in-person Sinulog last January 15, 2023 at the SRP gathered around 649,400 spectators, based on the records from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

With the withdrawal of 10 contingents from Cebu Province, the Sinulog at SRP was participated by a total of 16 dancing contingents, with Surigao del Norte’s Omega de Salonera emerging as the biggest winner.

The Omega de Salonera was also hailed champion in the Street Dance competition, which entitles them to receive another P1 million worth of cash prize. They also won awards for Best in Costume and Best in Musicality.

Meanwhile, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City’s Inayawan Talent Guild & Cultural Troupe emerged as champion in the Ritual Showdown Category Sinulog-Based.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Surigao’s Omega de Salonera wins big in Sinulog 2023

CDRRMO: More than half a million spectators join Sinulog festivities in Cebu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.