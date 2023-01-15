Surigao’s Omega de Salonera wins big in Sinulog 2023
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The contingent from Surigao del Norte province is the biggest winner in this year’s Sinulog Festival.
The Omega de Salonera troupe bagged at least three major awards in the Sinulog Festival 2023, including the coveted overall champion title of the Ritual Showdown in the Free Interpretation category in which they also received P1 million in cash prize.
The group was also crowned as champion in the Street Dance competition, which entitles them to receive another P1 million worth of cash prize.
Omega de Salonera also won awards for Best in Costume and Best in Musicality.
In the Sinulog-based category, Barangay Inayawan’s Inayawan Talent Guild and Cultural Troupe emerged as the winner.
Here’s the full list of Sinulog Festival 2023 winners.
Ritual Showdown Category Free Interpretation:
Grand Prize: Omega De Dalonera Surigao Del Norte
2nd prize: Lumad Basakanon
3rd prize: Bailes de Luces La Castellana Negros Occidental
4th prize: Barangay San Roque-Ciudad
5th prize: Tribu Mabolokon
Free Interpretation category Best in Musicality:
Grand Prize: Lumad Basakanon
2nd Prize: Omega De Salonera – Surigao del Norte
3rd Prize: Barangay San Roque – Ciudad
4th Prize: Bailes de Luces La Castellana – Negros Occidental
5th Prize: Hugpong Kabatan-onang Tisaanon
Ritual Showdown Category Sinulog Based
Champion: Inayawan Talent Guild & Cultural Troupe
2nd place: Brgy. Tejero
3rd place: Banauan Cultural Group
4th place: Banay Labangon 5th place: Alpha Kappha Rho
Sinulog-based Category Best in Musicality:
Grand Prize: Inayawan Talent Guild and Cultural Troupe
2nd Prize: Barangay Tejero
3rd Prize: Banay Labangon
4th Prize: Banauan Cultural Group
5th Prize: Alpha Kappa Rho – Cebu Supreme Council
Sinulog Grand Parade 2023’s Street Dance Category:
Grand Prize: Omega De Salonera – Surigao del Norte
2nd place: Lumad Basakanon
3rd place: Banay Labangon
4th place: Banauan Cultural Group
5th place: Tribu Mabolokon
Float Category:
Grand Prize: IPI
2nd Prize: ABC Friendship
3rd Prize: Tuburan LGU
Higantes Category:
Grand Prize: Baruc Siblings and Friends
2nd Prize: Jerald Bilones
3rd Prize: ABC Friendship
Puppeteers Category:
Grand Prize: Niño Ruben Mateo
2nd Prize: Orly Johnson Fuentes
3rd Prize: Angelie Marie Aranas
A total of 24 contingents, excluding puppeteers, higantes, and float, joined this year’s Sinulog Festival, which returned after a two-year hiatus. /rcg
ALSO READ:
Despite 10 contingents backing out, Rama says we’ll celebrate Sinulog 2023 at SRP
Sinulog 2023 kicks off today with fewer participants
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.