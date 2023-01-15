Surigao’s Omega de Salonera wins big in Sinulog 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The contingent from Surigao del Norte province is the biggest winner in this year’s Sinulog Festival.

The Omega de Salonera troupe bagged at least three major awards in the Sinulog Festival 2023, including the coveted overall champion title of the Ritual Showdown in the Free Interpretation category in which they also received P1 million in cash prize.

The group was also crowned as champion in the Street Dance competition, which entitles them to receive another P1 million worth of cash prize.

Omega de Salonera also won awards for Best in Costume and Best in Musicality.

In the Sinulog-based category, Barangay Inayawan’s Inayawan Talent Guild and Cultural Troupe emerged as the winner.

Here’s the full list of Sinulog Festival 2023 winners.

Ritual Showdown Category Free Interpretation:

Grand Prize: Omega De Dalonera Surigao Del Norte

2nd prize: Lumad Basakanon

3rd prize: Bailes de Luces La Castellana Negros Occidental

4th prize: Barangay San Roque-Ciudad

5th prize: Tribu Mabolokon

Free Interpretation category Best in Musicality:

Grand Prize: Lumad Basakanon

2nd Prize: Omega De Salonera – Surigao del Norte

3rd Prize: Barangay San Roque – Ciudad

4th Prize: Bailes de Luces La Castellana – Negros Occidental

5th Prize: Hugpong Kabatan-onang Tisaanon

Ritual Showdown Category Sinulog Based

Champion: Inayawan Talent Guild & Cultural Troupe

2nd place: Brgy. Tejero

3rd place: Banauan Cultural Group

4th place: Banay Labangon 5th place: Alpha Kappha Rho

Sinulog-based Category Best in Musicality:

Grand Prize: Inayawan Talent Guild and Cultural Troupe

2nd Prize: Barangay Tejero

3rd Prize: Banay Labangon

4th Prize: Banauan Cultural Group

5th Prize: Alpha Kappa Rho – Cebu Supreme Council

Sinulog Grand Parade 2023’s Street Dance Category:

Grand Prize: Omega De Salonera – Surigao del Norte

2nd place: Lumad Basakanon

3rd place: Banay Labangon

4th place: Banauan Cultural Group

5th place: Tribu Mabolokon

Float Category:

Grand Prize: IPI

2nd Prize: ABC Friendship

3rd Prize: Tuburan LGU

Higantes Category:

Grand Prize: Baruc Siblings and Friends

2nd Prize: Jerald Bilones

3rd Prize: ABC Friendship

Puppeteers Category:

Grand Prize: Niño Ruben Mateo

2nd Prize: Orly Johnson Fuentes

3rd Prize: Angelie Marie Aranas

A total of 24 contingents, excluding puppeteers, higantes, and float, joined this year’s Sinulog Festival, which returned after a two-year hiatus. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Despite 10 contingents backing out, Rama says we’ll celebrate Sinulog 2023 at SRP

Sinulog 2023 kicks off today with fewer participants