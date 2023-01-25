Pilgrim images of Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu visit parishes nationwide and abroad

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The physical celebrations of the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Grand Festival were not only the religious activities that resumed this year.

The visit of the pilgrim images of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu to different parishes has also returned after a two-year hiatus.

Rev. Fr. John Ion Miranda, OSA, media liaison, of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu (BMSN) told CDN Digital that they have a simultaneous pilgrimage in Singapore from Jan. 20 to Jan.24; the Archdiocese of Ozamis from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26; Diocese of Pagadian from Jan. 27 to February 5, and in the Diocese of Surigao from Jan. 24 to January 31.

“It is part of our Fiesta Señor celebration in Basilica del Sto. Niño de Cebu and propagation of the devotion,” he said.

“Even after fiesta, the pilgrim images will visit different parishes and chapters of Cofradia del Sto. Niño within the country and abroad,” he added.

The pilgrim images of the Holy Child are also set to visit hospitals and parishes around Cebu from Jan. 24 until Jan. 31.

The Cofradia del Sto. Niño de Cebu, according to its official website, is the official lay confraternity of the BMSN.

Its primary mission is “to spread the devotion to the Holy Child in the image of Señor Sto. Niño.”

The BMSN announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that the pilgrim image of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu arrived in Siargao Island last Monday, Jan. 23, for a pilgrimage at the Diocese of Siargao.

The image was accompanied by the Basilica Rector Rev. Fr. Nelson Zerda, OSA.

