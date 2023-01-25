Manhole cover incident prompts Barangay Bakilid tanods to conduct roving

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Authorities in Barangay Bakilid in Mandaue City are now conducting rovings more frequently.

This is after the robbery that happened along L. Jayme Street, Sacris Road in the barangay on Tuesday dawn, January 24, 2023.

A still unidentified man stole a manhole cover which was captured by the barangay’s CCTV camera.

The area around the open manhole was already cordoned off for the safety of those passing the street.

Barangay Captain Roy Lumapas said that they already made a report to Mayor Jonas Cortes for assistance.

They are asking if the city could make or replace the manhole cover because if the barangay will be tasked to do so, Lumapas said they may not be able to meet the standard quality.

Because of the incident, Lumapas immediately directed the barangay tanods to conduct roving, especially at night.

“Mao gyud na akoang gi kuan (direct) sa mga tanod nga rovingan gyud kay dili ko gusto nga mahitabo pa og usab nga makawatan na sad ta og ingun ana kay kato delikado sa disgrasya labi na eskina ba, mao to amo dayun gi tabunan ug (cordon) dayun kay dako manggud siya nga manhole masulod gyud ang usa ka motor,” said Lumapas.

Lumapas said that when they posted the copy of the CCTV footage, they learned that some barangays were also robbed of manhole covers.

However, he said that he cannot tell whether the persons who stole the steel covers are the same especially since they have yet to identify the man in the video.

He believed that the manhole cover will be sold to junkshops considering that it is quite heavy and thus expensive.

He is encouraging junkshop owners not to buy steel manhole covers from sellers. /rcg

