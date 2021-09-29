Brgy Bakilid will soon profile its residents

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Barangay Bakilid in Mandaue City will be implementing soon the resolution for a profiling system for all its residents.

Barangay Captain Roy Lumapas said the resolution has been passed by the barangay council and it will be implemented soon to monitor the movement of residents and other people going in and out of the barangay.

The move is designed to curb illegal drug activities especially now that Bakilid has been declared as a drug cleared barangay on Tuesday by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Lumapas said under the resolution, the barangay will be gathering information of residents and renters.

All owners of boarding houses and apartments are also required to screen their renters by asking for any valid ID, among others.

Lumapas said before there was an individual boarding in their barangay who was actually a wanted person in Bohol and they only knew about it when the individual was arrested by the police.

“So katung pagsulod ato niya (dinhi) kung naa unta siyay data profiling dali ra unta to mahibaw-an nga naa dinha,” said Lumapas.

Lumapas said they are very happy to be declared as the first drug-cleared barangay in Mandaue. But the honor, he said, also poses several challenges to maintain the status.

He said if they would be able to maintain their status and stop any illegal drug-related activity in the barangay for a year, they will be declared as a drug-free barangay.

A drug-cleared status means that the barangay has accounted for all its drug dependents and the latter are able to complete the intervention programs given by them.

A drug-free status, on the other hand, is accorded when there are no more illegal drug-related activities, such as selling and using of drugs, in the barangay. /rcg

