Coast Guard Northern Cebu suspends sea trips of vessels within 250 GRT
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Coast Guard Station Northern Cebu, on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, temporarily suspended voyages of vessels within 250 GRT and below plying the route within its area of responsibility.
This is in response to the gale warning issued by Pagasa at 6 a.m. on Thursday.
The Coast Guard stations of Camotes, Bohol, and Negros Oriental, likewise, issued the same notice to shipowners and mariners on Thursday.
“Vessels allowed to sail are further reminded to take precautionary measures and be extra vigilant in monitoring the incoming weather. Voyage of vessels will resume upon improvement of weather and sea condition in the above mentioned areas,” the Coast Guard said.
Pagasa-Mactan, in its latest forecast, said Cebu Island and the rest of Visayas are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms today, Thursday, due to a Low Pressure Area (LPA).
With this, authorities advised the public to take extra caution against possible flooding and landslide in prone areas.
Pagasa-Mactan said that at 3 a.m. today, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 245 kilometer East Southeast of Davao City.
Moderate to strong winds from Northeast to North will prevail over Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao with moderate to rough seas or a waveheight of 2.5 to 5 meters, Pagasa said.
/bmjo
READ MORE:
Pagasa: Metro Cebu can expect improved weather on Thursday to Sunday
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.