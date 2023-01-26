Seek help if you are suffering from depression – Cabahug

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – An official in Mandaue City is encouraging individuals who have problems or suffering from depression to seek help and contact the Mandaue City Health Office.

Karlo Cabahug, assistant department head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said that the health office has assigned personnel who are trained to help those suffering from any form of mental problem.

Cabahug said that they are currently making a universal hotline where people could directly call for help.

Cabahug gave this advice after a man jumped off the Marcelo Fernan Bridge at around 9 p.m on Wednesday.

As of Thursday noon, January 26, he said that they already identified the man, but they still had not found his body after they stopped their search and rescue operation due to inclement weather.

“Timing sad paglayat niya kusog kaayo ang current, ang current padung sa northern side nato, anhi sa ala 1 sa gabii saka na gyud kaayo ang tubig and lubog kaayo bisan unsa paggamit katu’ng kusog nga ispat ug suga, mao to nga gi called off nato, pila ka times nga gipapahuway nato ang responders, 4 a.m ni (pull-out) atoa rescuers,” said Cabahug.

He said that the search would resume once the weather will improve because they also do not want to jeopardize the safety of the rescuers.

CDRRMO Assistant Department Head for Admin and Research Emmanuel Crucio said that they also already notified the neighboring towns and cities regarding the incident. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue to release in December P4K aid of seniors through ATMs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.