Aerophone Launches AeroTab for Enterprises

Going beyond providing smartphones, laptops, gadgets, and accessories, Aerophone and Galaxy Teknology Inc. launched AeroTab, a complete IT solutions package designed for enterprises. The company introduced the new innovative service at their annual Customers’ Appreciation Night held on January 28, 2023, at the City Sports Club Cebu.

With AeroTab, businesses can purchase hardware and software online by registering a corporate account. Each account will have a dedicated tech specialist who will cater to after-sales requests like product training, customer care, and gadget care. AeroTab features an 18-month extended warranty covering software upgrades and repairs subject to assessment.

You may visit www.aerophone.com.ph to find an Aerophone store near you.

“Aerotab aims to be the core avenue that will orchestrate in delivering business solutions whether organically developed by aerophone or through our players and members in the business ecosystem,” said Aerophone Chief Marketing Officer Mikee Morado.







All transactions are made 100% online through AeroTab.

READ MORE: Aerophone opens biggest store in Ayala Center Cebu

Fast and Accessible Business Solutions

“Last 2022, we closed the year with over 150 retail stores nationwide, and we aim to open more this year with the help of our leaders, our brand partners, business partners and our retail shoppers,” she added.

“Many of our existing solutions and all of our developing ones are designed precisely for delivering this goal of more connected and personalized experience,” said Chief Executive Officer Jason Tan.

Their retail stores have friendly spaces with live demo units to deliver a better customer experience.









Aerophone is affiliated with telecommunication companies like Globe, Smart, Piltel and Islacom. They are the authorized distributors of Samsung, Huawei, Real Me, Xiaomi and Apple. Apart from this, one may also order mobile phones, gadgets and accessories from Aerophone using the Foodpanda and Grab apps.

Aerophone’s headquarters is at the Aero Tower in Cebu City. It has branches nationwide, in major malls such as SM Supermalls, Gaisano malls, Robinsons malls and Ayala malls. One may visit www.aerophone.com.ph to find a store near you.