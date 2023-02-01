DSWD-7 to register new 4Ps beneficiaries in CV

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) will register a total of 90,242 new Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Central Visayas.

These new 4P beneficiaries are replacements to those who graduated or exited from the program.

4Ps beneficiaries shall exit the program if they already reached the self-sufficient level, if 4Ps households with children who have finished their senior high school studies, and if they no longer have a monitored eligible child.

Of the said number of new 4Ps beneficiaries, 40,817 came from Cebu, 31,625 from Negros Oriental, 16,971 from Bohol, and 829 from Siquijor.

Currently, there are 288,841 4Ps households in the Central Visayas region.

The master list of potential 4Ps beneficiaries will commence this month, which will be posted in conspicuous spaces like barangay, city, and municipal halls.

“We encourage the public to help us validate the master list to ensure that only eligible and deserving households become part of the program. After we post the master list in each area, the validation process will follow, which will be done through a community assembly or a house-to-house visit by our 4Ps staff,” DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said.

The assigned 4Ps City and Municipal Links (C/MLs) will announce the registration schedule and the venue per barangay.

Lucero also coordinated with the local government units (LGUs) for the orderly and organized registration of new 4Ps household members.

“We will be registering a large number of beneficiaries in 4Ps, and this entails good planning and strategy to deliver the task ahead. We also need to have proper coordination with the local government units (LGUs) to ensure an orderly and organized registration of 4Ps households,” she added.

She also added that the agency will install a grievance help desk during the 4Ps registration to receive complaints from the potential beneficiaries and the public.

