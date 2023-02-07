Lapu OFWs benefit from Halad Pagpangalagad

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — More than 2,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families have benefited from the “Hatod Pagpangalagad” initiated by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)-7 at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The activity was in partnership with the Office of the Mayor, the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), and the office of the Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative.

The whole-day activity includes an information caravan on OWWA Membership, Education, and Training Assistance; Special Protection Benefits; Welfare Assistance and Airport Assistance; Reintegration Program and Institutionalized Events; and special programs for the OFWs and their Families.

Furthermore, beneficiaries of OWWA’s Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay Program; Special Financial Assistance for Repatriated OFWs (SFAP); Welfare Assistance Program (WAP); Special Protection Benefits and Educational Assistance from Lapu-Lapu City are also rewarded during the event.

Among the services offered during the “Hatod Pagpangalagad” activity is the offsite renewal of OWWA membership contribution and the programs and services desk where OFWs and their families can inquire and avail of the several programs of OWWA for its members.

Vice-Mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy, who attended the program, expressed his gratitude to OWWA for always looking after the welfare of OFWs.

“Di ta kabaw kung sila sulogoon lamang, gihimo sila didto nga ulipon. Mao kini ang susihon sa OWWA, mao kini ang ipahibawo sa OWWA kung unsa na ang kahimtang nila didto,” Sitoy said.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu’s PESO head Kim Francisco, said that they are now monitoring if there are Oponganons who were affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday has claimed thousands of lives reaching more than 4,300.

“Among giawhag sa mga dunay OFW nga taga Lapu-Lapu nga toa sa Turkey, mosangpit lang sa atong opisina sa PESO office unay kami na’y mo-connect ninyo sa OWWA office aron dili namo moadto ug layo sa Cebu City,” Francisco said. /rcg

