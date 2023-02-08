American volleyball coach, Moroccan elite player in Cebu for free clinics

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An American volleyball coach and a Moroccan player are in Cebu to conduct a series of free volleyball clinics around Cebu.

The clinics are held in collaboration with the Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Team.

PADS manager JP Maunes told CDN Digital that American volleyball coach Eric Hodgson and Moroccan elite player Mahassine Siad are in Cebu to provide young Cebuano volleyball enthusiasts and aspirants free clinics.

These clinics are also made possible by the United States Embassy, Sports Management Council of the Philippines, and the Sport for Women’s Empowerment & Employment Program (SWEEP) under the US Sports Envoy Program.

Hodgson is renowned in the United States volleyball scene for being its grassroots chairman and has been the head coach for Arizona State University for more than a decade. He has worked with teams from Germany, Sweden, and Canada and has visited the Philippines several times to conduct free volleyball clinics.

Siad is an elite Moroccan volleyball player who is expected to share valuable knowledge in the sport to Cebuanos.

Besides holding volleyball clinics, the program also aims to provide community outreach activities and engage the youth in dialogues about the importance of leadership and respect for diversity.

Hodgson and Siad will be here in Cebu until February 19, 2023. They will start their clinic on Thursday, February 9, in Mandaue City.

On February 12 to 13, they will head to Tuburan town in western Cebu. They will visit Camotes Island from February 14 to 16, and Sogod, northern Cebu on February 17-19.

