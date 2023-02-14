Northball All-Stars to feature stacked roster in Lapu-Lapu exhibition game

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Northball All-Stars will field in a stacked roster for their upcoming basketball exhibition match against the Rongcales Customs Brokerage/KCS Lapu-Lapu City All-Stars on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Poblacion basketball court in Lapu-Lapu City.

Northball, one of the Visayas’ top commercial basketball teams, will be headed by former PBA star, now Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

Hontiveros will team up with former PBA player Peter June Simon, who is known to be one of the best scorers in the league.

Besides Simon, Northball All-Stars will also have former University of the Philippines (UP) and Blackwater Bossing player Paul Desiderio and fellow Cebuano Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3×3 player.

Hontiveros’ son, Ice, is also playing for Northball.

In addition, Northball All-Stars got reinforcements from Mavs Phenom. They are Bam Palana, Richard Velchez, and Nem Dela Cruz.

Former Mavs Phenom star player Kyt Jimenez, who now plays for the Davao Occidental Tigers in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL), won’t be in Northball’s side due to an unknown reason.

Meanwhile, the Rongcales Customs Brokerage/KCS Lapu-Lapu City All-Stars of team owner Richard Rongcales will also field in a packed roster.

The team will be headed by former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) MVP Shaq Imperial. He will be joined by Jonel Bonganciso, Vincent Minguito, Rhino Berami, Kenneth Brillo, Jestoni Baclaan, Bernie Bregondo, Allanger Sala, Anchor Igot, Nino Magat, Chris Bernard Regero, Lloyd Solis, Jesus Saga, and Calvin Weigel.

Tickets for the exhibition game costs P350 for courtside and P220 for general admission. Tickets are available at the Lapu-Lapu Sports Commission office, and selected RD Pawnshop branches.

