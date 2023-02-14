MCBL Season 8 gets going on Feb. 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Twenty-two teams are expected to compete in the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season 8 that will start on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Benedicto College gymnasium along B. Benedicto Street in Cebu City.

A press launching was held on Monday evening, February 13, at the Chambre in Lapu-Lapu City headed by organizer and commissioner Jax Bautista. He was joined by league officials and sponsor Winzir Sports.

The MCBL has been a huge help for local basketball players who haven’t been recruited or have not played in big leagues and universities in Cebu as it gives them a chance to be seen and discovered.

Games of the MCBL will also be streamed live on Facebook, which will give players more chances of being seen by scouts.

“Everybody will be there. There will be scouts present for talents,” said Bautista.

Last season, ARQ Builders ruled the tournament after dethroning Truck N’ Trail, 85-76.

Bautista divulged that MCBL Season 8 will have new teams with new lineups that promises a level playing field.

“I don’t know kinsa ang mga lig-on nga teams. Ang nakita nako sa lineup, I’m sure fair for everyone,” said Bautista.

