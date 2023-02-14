Lapu-Lapu City hosts job fair on Feb. 18

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Around 1,500 job vacancies will be offered during the Job Fair on February 18, 2023, that will be held at the Outlets at Pueblo Verde, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The job fair is held in partnership with the city government, through the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7), and Aboitiz Infracapital & Mez2 Estates.

Kim Francisco, head of PESO Lapu-Lapu City, said that around 26 companies will participate in the event, generating 1,500 job vacancies.

“[There] Might be [more] job vacancies by tomorrow as we finalize the final entrants [of the] job fair,” Francisco said.

Francisco said that this is the first job fair that PESO Lapu-Lapu initiated this year.

“Our next job fair will be part of the Kadaugan sa Mactan calendar of activities [during the] 1st half of April,” he added.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the companies participating in the event.

Chan also urged jobseekers to visit the event so they have greater chance of landing a job.

“Daghang mga kompanya ang motabang kaninyu nga makab-ot ang iyung mga dream jobs nga gatanyag og lain-laing mga posisyon sa lain-laing mga nature sa trabaho,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

(A lot of companies will help you land your dream jobs, offering different positions and different natures of work.)

/bmjo

READ MORE:

332 job seekers hired on the spot during Tourism jobs fair

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP