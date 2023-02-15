LOOK: Unique bas-relief retablo of the Parroquia de Virgen de los Remedios in Minglanilla, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines –For first-time visitors of the Parroquia de Virgen de los Remedios in Barangay Guindarohan, Minglanilla, Cebu, the unique bas-relief in the retablo of the parish’s sanctuary is truly an attention grabber.

From its detailed design to the story and concept behind the bas-relief, this piece of art that is found inside the newly-consecrated Parroquia de Virgen de los Remedios is truly a sight to behold.

Fr. Moenil Lapa, the parish priest, said they wanted to have a sanctuary with a retablo that will hold a relief that will tell the story of the parishioners.

These include the story of their lives and their way of living, such as farming, maritime work, and sewing, among all others, side by side with the old almost legend-like story of the “kaplag” or the discovery of the plank, a cover of a banga/tadyaw or water jars, where the image of the Our Lady, Birhen de los Remedios appeared as a relief from the wood.

“We wanted it alive, with water and rocks and all, but technically and maintenance-wise, it will be difficult to keep. And so in a meeting with the PPC, Construction Committee together with Fr. Ian Fel Balangkig, one of the seminary formators, the concept of a Bas Relief was introduced to capture and incorporate all the elements mentioned above,” Lapa told CDN Digital.

A bas-relief is a sculpture that is carved from a flat two-dimensional plane creating a three-dimensional appearance.

Lapa said that Cebuano artist Architect Vicente Gulane prepared the drawing and the concept with the help of his son, Francis.

Members of the Parish Pastoral Council, Sanctuary and Construction Committee, and lay collaborators also helped in the preparation of the concept.

The actual construction of the 7.80 by 9 meters structure took three months to finish.

Lapa said the bas-relief including its fixtures and furnitures: altar, ambo, credence table, presidential chairs, candle stands, paschal candle stand, lector’s ambo, and presider’s ambo cost P2 million in total.

“It [parish construction] is on going since we are still finishing the glasses, windows, tiling and cementing of the surrounding, facade, another relief at the front with the images of San Pedro Calungsod and San Lorenzo Ruiz and site development and landscaping,” he said.

“So much need for more funds to pay the outstanding debts and on-going expenses,” he added.

Lapa shared that before the newly-consecrated parish in Guindarohan was built, they did not have an existing parish.

They have been declared a parish on Sept. 30, 2016, but they were using as make shift parish church then, the old little chapel at the heart of Barangay Guindarohan.

The parish covers a portion of Barangay Cantao-an and the entire Barangay of Cogon in the City of Naga and Barangay Guindarohan in the nearby Minglanilla town, with an estimated population of 10,000.

The parish was consecrated last Dec. 27, 2023 or on the eve of its 7th Parish Fiesta.

Although the parish is still young, it already has its share of milestones. These include the annual Sinulog Fiesta which they have been celebrating for two years now.

Aside from the huge and beautiful church edifice and structure, they also have a new rectory or kumbento that was done simultaneous with the church construction.

“We have the on-going bridge being built by a private entity on his lot, a major benefactor of the parish, that will give easy and most convenient access to the parish,” he added.

